Karnataka farmers continue protesting release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Farmers of Mandya district, led by Melkote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra, launched the protest on Wednesday.

The appeal made by the Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar to withdraw the protest was futile. Protestors shouted slogans saying that they are ready to sacrifice their lives but not ready to give water.

The demonstrations continued on Thursday, at several places in the district. Farmers, under the banner of Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti, gathered in front of Sri M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya and staged a protest.

They raised slogans against the state government for meting out injustice to the farmers. By releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the government has neglected the farmers, they alleged.