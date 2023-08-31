Karnataka farmers continue protesting release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

The all-night protest by the farmers of Mandya distirct, against an interim order passed by Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, to release 5,000 cusecs of water from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu, for the next 15 days, entered second day on Thursday, near KRS dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.
The outflow from the KRS dam on August 31, Thursday was 7,279 cusecs. The inflow was 1,610 cusecs. The water level of the dam is 100.96 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.
The water level of the dam on the corresponding day last year was 123.92 ft.
Farmers of Mandya district, led by Melkote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra, launched the protest on Wednesday.
The appeal made by the Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar to withdraw the protest was futile. Protestors shouted slogans saying that they are ready to sacrifice their lives but not ready to give water.
The demonstrations continued on Thursday, at several places in the district. Farmers, under the banner of Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti, gathered in front of Sri M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya and staged a protest.
They raised slogans against the state government for meting out injustice to the farmers. By releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the government has neglected the farmers, they alleged.