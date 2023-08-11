Karnataka: Final notice for closure of unauthorised schools

The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a final notice for the closure of unauthorised unaided (private) schools in the state.
In its latest circular, Commissioner for Public Instruction B B Kaveri has instructed block-level officials to take action on closure of schools that have not registered and are functioning without permission. She wants a report by August 14.
The commissioner has issued the circular after the Chief Minister’s Office sought a report on the status of unauthorised schools.
As per the earlier data from the department, there are around 1,300 schools identified as unauthorised across the state for various violations. “So far, only 16 districts have submitted the details about unauthorised schools. It is informed to take necessary action and submit a report by August 14,” the circular stated.
However, in the circular, it is instructed for mandatory closure of those running without registration and permission, and the schools which have upgraded the classes illegally. “The officials concerned at the local level should give public notice after closure of the schools to keep the parents in loop,” the circular stated.
As far as schools which are teaching Central syllabus, despite being permitted to teach state syllabus, the department has not ordered closure, instead directed the officials to issue notices to such schools instructing them to follow state syllabus and submit reports.
Even for the schools registered with Kannada as medium of instruction, but following English, the department directed the officials to issue notice and ensure the schools follow the medium of instruction in which they
registered.
However, about the schools which have opened additional sections, the department has said it will issue a separate circular.