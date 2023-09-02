Karnataka finance dept frowns at lack of time to submit opinions

The Finance department has complained that it is being pressured to approve some projects or proposals at the last minute before they are slated to go to the Cabinet.
In a circular, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L K Atheeq stated that the administrative departments are sending files just one or two days before they are to be placed in the Cabinet.
According to the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules 1977, the concurrence of the Finance department is a must for any proposal or project involving fiscal implications.
"The Finance department has to thoroughly examine such proposals and consult with various wings before providing a comprehensive opinion. But some administrative departments expect the Finance department to give its concurrence urgently by sending files just one or two days before a scheduled Cabinet meeting," Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L K Atheeq stated in the circular.
"This makes it difficult for the Finance department to provide an opinion after looking at all angles." Atheeq has asked all the departments to send files at least one week before a Cabinet meeting.