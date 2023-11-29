Karnataka floats draft policy to generate 30,000 animation jobs by 2028

The government is also looking to provide financial support to entrepreneurs and startups through various initiatives like the creation of a AVGC Venture Fund (KITVEN AVGC FUND) to support early-stage startups through covering costs for marketing, infrastructure and compliance. It will offer grants for production of animation films, series, VR/AR/VFX projects, and game development, along with research and development incentives for technological innovation, with an aim to attract investments and stimulate startup growth.

To ensure regulatory hurdles don't hinder innovation, the government has proposed to create regulatory sandboxes that will allow innovative technologies to be tested in a safe environment. The policy also aims to streamline the process for international collaborations and market access to ensure easier entry into global markets for Karnataka-based companies.



The policy has also given special focus to environmental sustainability and inclusivity through incentivising adoption of green technologies and practices and the participation of marginalised groups and genders.