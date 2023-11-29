Karnataka floats draft policy to generate 30,000 animation jobs by 2028

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has drawn up a draft policy for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, which envisions creating 30,000 jobs in the next five years. The policy was tabled at the inauguration of the 26th Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.
With an eye on becoming a global leader in the sunrise sector, the state government is set to provide upskilling opportunities to create a robust talent pool and is targeting exports that will generate 80 per cent of the sector’s revenue. To this end, the government wants to constitute a skill advisory committee that will create industry-relevant curriculum and provide vocational training in the sector through partnerships with industry and academia. It will also provide reimbursements for skill development and job creation.
Establishment of a physical infrastructure for the sector has also been proposed in the draft policy by expanding the centre of excellence for AVGC, establishing a separate one for gaming, and the development of an AVGC-XR Park as a Special Economic Zone.
The government is also looking to provide financial support to entrepreneurs and startups through various initiatives like the creation of a AVGC Venture Fund (KITVEN AVGC FUND) to support early-stage startups through covering costs for marketing, infrastructure and compliance. It will offer grants for production of animation films, series, VR/AR/VFX projects, and game development, along with research and development incentives for technological innovation, with an aim to attract investments and stimulate startup growth.
To ensure regulatory hurdles don't hinder innovation, the government has proposed to create regulatory sandboxes that will allow innovative technologies to be tested in a safe environment. The policy also aims to streamline the process for international collaborations and market access to ensure easier entry into global markets for Karnataka-based companies.
The policy has also given special focus to environmental sustainability and inclusivity through incentivising adoption of green technologies and practices and the participation of marginalised groups and genders.