​Karnataka forest department orders probe into online trekking ticket ‘scam’

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a CID probe into an alleged scam in the Karnataka Eco Tourism Board’s online ticketing system, introduced to regulate trekking activities and check their environment impacts, following complaints and preliminary evidence of illegal ticket blocking and selling of fake tickets.
Though the allegations pertain to ticketing for Skandagiri hill in Chikkaballapur, among the most popular trails, the investigation will cover the management of other trails. Located close to Bengaluru, Skandagiri is among the most sought after trails. The department has limited the number of trekkers to 300 after assessing the carrying capacity of the hill.
Karnataka has about 40 well-known trails of which online ticketing has been introduced to 15 trails. The measure was seen as a transparent mechanism for regulating the crowds and ensuring tourism activities do not damage the natural environment.
For Skandagiri, the prices of tickets are fixed at Rs 500 during weekends and Rs 250 on weekdays for the 4 km trek, if booked on the Board’s platform. However, the tickets are sold at double or triple the price by several private trekking platforms.
The department had been receiving complaints by trekkers that the ticket slots on the Board’s portal were always closed for them even as private websites seemed to offer them without any problem.
In February, the minister’s office received a complaint from Likhit Narayan, a member of the Bengaluru Trekking Community, which alleged that some officials within the board have been engaged in irregularities. The complaint named Vanishree, an accountant in the department, Gurunath, a receptionist at Skandagiri, Sunil and Shivaraj, both website handlers as responsible for irregularities.
“Last week, they got caught (by) officers and Sunil gave an apology to the DRFO (Deputy Range Forest Officer) and he said that he will return the money (Rs 1.2 lakh) of last week’s collection,” the complaint by Likhit said, stating that the irregularities have been ongoing for over six months.
The complaint also named several private trekking companies and organisations engaged in the scam and requested the minister’s intervention.
Meanwhile, an audio clip of a conversation by a woman official in the Board and an individual introducing himself as ‘Sunil’ has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the official admits to “blocking 30 to 40 seats” on request of higher-ups, while Sunil confesses to the scam of selling fake tickets.
Criminal case
In an order dated July 18, the Forest, Ecology and Environment minister told the Additional Chief Secretary of the department to seek an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into all the trekking trails handled by the Board.
“The government has learnt about the illegal ticket blocking and selling of fake tickets. As per the available information, some of the officials and employees in the department, as well as outsourced staff, are involved in the scam. In view of this, file a police complaint and request a CID investigation into all the (15) trails where an online ticketing system has been introduced,” Khandre said.
Speaking to DH, Likhit said the scam has compromised the principle of sustainable tourism. “Apart from facilitating private trekking operators by blocking a large number of tickets, the scam involves some persons selling tickets for triple the price from a store at the parking lot near the check post. While the maximum permissible number of trekkers is 300, we saw nearly double that number allowed inside,” Likhit told DH.