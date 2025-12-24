<p>Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=DK%20Shivakmar">DK Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday said the sate had given in-principle approval for the Centre’s proposal for preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Bedthi–Varada (Hirevaddatti) intra-state link project.</p><p>Of the total project cost of Rs 10,000 crore, the Centre will spend Rs 9,000 crore while remaining Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by the State, he told reporters here.</p>.'Won't answer questions on politics': DK Shivakumar refuses to comment on K N Rajanna's letter to Rahul Gandhi.<p>The National Water Development Authority (NWDA) of the Jal Shakti Ministry will prepare the DPR for the project. This project will help transfer water from a west-flowing basin to the drought-prone eastern parts of the state, Shivakumar said.</p><p>The deputy chief minister attended a special committee meeting on inter- linking of rivers under the chairmanship of Jal Shakti CR Patil here on Tuesday.</p><p>To a question on protests against the project, he said water will be used within the state and that it will benefit the dry region of the state.</p><p>The Bedti-Varada river linking project aims to divert 18 TMC surplus water from the west-flowing Bedti basin (Sirsi/Yellapura region) to the drought-prone eastern side (Gadag, Koppal, Raichur) via tunnels and canals, linking it to the Varada river for irrigation under the Tungabhadra Project command.</p><p>While the project aims toirrigate for arid areas, environmental groups raise concerns about impacts on the Western Ghats' biodiversity and downstream ecosystems. The project faced opposition from people of Uttara Kannada district.</p><p>Shivakumar said he has sought the pre-feasibility report from the Ministry of Jal Shakti about Aghanashini–Vedavati intra-State link for further examination.</p><p>Noting that Karnataka has not been allocated reasonable share under the Godavari–Cauvery link, Shivakumar said, "Under Phase-I, about 148 TMC of water is proposed to be diverted. Against this, Karnataka has been allocated only about 15.90 TMC. In contrast, other beneficiary States have been allocated substantially higher quantities, including for irrigation.”</p><p>“Even when the proposed allocation of 18.50 TMC under the Bedthi–Varada intra-State link is added, Karnataka’s total benefit works out<br>to only about 34.40 TMC, which still does not place the State on par with other beneficiary States,” he said. </p><p>Insisting that Karnataka is one of the driest and water starved states in the country, Shivakumar said the benefits of river linking reach the most drought-affected regions, in the spirit of equity and fairness.<br><br>Though in Krishna (Almatti)–Pennar link, about 55 TMC of water is proposed to be diverted, Karnataka has been allocated only about 9.60 TMC. </p><p>"This allocation also does not adequately correct the historical imbalances arising from earlier tribunal awards," he said</p><p>Shivakumar demanded that entire proposed diversion under the Krishna (Almatti)–Pennar link be considered for utilisation within Karnataka, to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the severely drought-prone regions.</p>