Karnataka government launches Rs 300 crore skill training initiative for youth

Commenting on the launch, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, Priyank Kharge said, "Nipuna Karnataka is not just an initiative but a commitment to empowering our youth with the skills needed to excel in the IT industry."

According to him, by aligning the training programmes with industry demands and fostering strong public-private partnerships, Karnataka aims to position itself as a global leader in the IT sector, while ensuring that the youth are equipped to succeed both locally and globally.