<p>Bengaluru, dhns: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that Rs 3,300 would be provided to farmers for each tonne of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 11.25%. Of this, Rs 3,250 will be paid by factory owners and Rs 50 by the government. </p>.<p>The decision came after the CM's extensive discussions with sugar factory owners and farmers' representatives. </p>.<p>Farmers in Kittur Karnataka region have been demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane. </p>.<p>Addressing reporters after the discussions, Siddaramaiah said: "I have decided that Rs 3,300 will be provided per tonne of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 11.25%. For a recovery rate of 10.25%, Rs 3,200 will be provided per tonne. Most of the sugar factory owners have agreed, though some had reservations. I have requested them to cooperate with the distressed farmers.”</p>.Karnataka farmers agitation: Decision on sugarcane price evokes mixed reaction amid lack of clarity.<p>The formula devised on Friday is Rs 100 more than what was proposed by the Belagavi deputy commissioner, which the farmers had rejected. </p>.<p>The CM also noted that sugar factory owners had placed some demands. These include increasing minimum support price (MSP) from Rs 31 to Rs 41 and increasing the export of sugarcane from 10 lakh to 20 lakh tonnes, both of which are in the domain of the Centre.</p>