Karnataka govt launches online system to streamline land acquisition

<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Monday launched an online system for land acquisition. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda who inaugurated the facility, said that the new system would help curb instances of fraud.</p>.<p>Interacting with journalists in Bengaluru, the minister said that all Special Land Acquisition Officers (SLAOs) would henceforth be required to complete the process on the new system. "The online system will be put into use immediately, and the concerned officials will be given credentials to log into the system. We have rolled out this new system to ensure that the land acquisition process is not hobbled by fraudulent activities and to ensure that injustice is not meted out to innocent people," said Krishna Byre Gowda.</p>.<p>Citing instances of officials purchasing land earmarked for acquisition by the government, the minister added, "Thousands of crores of rupees were misappropriated when land was being acquired for national highway projects. The National Highways Authority of India chairman has informed the Karnataka Chief Secretary that the agency cannot undertake any projects in the state unless the land acquisition process is streamlined."</p>.<p>Pointing to legal hurdles that often delayed the land acquisition process, Krishna Byre Gowda lamented failures on the part of the government's lawyers to respond to legal challenges in a time-bound manner. "When acquisition of land is challenged in the court, our advocates have to file an appeal within 120 days. Otherwise, even if we go to the Supreme Court, our plea will be rejected," he added.</p>.<p>The online system will use real-time satellite imagery to determine the amount to be paid in compensation to the owner parting with land marked for acquisition, said the minister. "There are reports of people planting grown trees on land so they can ask for more money. An active network of people from Andhra Pradesh is behind this," said Krishna Byre Gowda.</p>.<p>The new system has been developed after a detailed study by an expert committee, said the minister, adding that a workshop would be held for SLAOs to familiarise them with the online system.</p>