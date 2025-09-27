Menu
Karnataka govt mulls new selection process for Rajyotsava Awards

Under the existing system, achievers across domains must submit applications for the award, which are then scrutinised by a selection committee constituted by the Department of Kannada and Culture.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:55 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 21:55 IST
Karnataka News

