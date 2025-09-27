Karnataka govt mulls new selection process for Rajyotsava Awards

<p>Bengaluru: The state government is thinking of doing away with the application-based selection process for the Rajyotsava Awards from this year.</p>.<p>Under the existing system, achievers across domains must submit applications for the award, which are then scrutinised by a selection committee constituted by the Department of Kannada and Culture. But the department is now thinking of tasking the selection committee with choosing the most deserving achievers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Each year, we receive 3,000 to 4,000 applications for the Rajyotsava awards. Instead of the achievers applying for the award, the government can take on the responsibility of identifying the achievers,” said a source in the department.</p>.SC issues notice to Sanjjanaa Galrani on Karnataka govt's plea against quashing drug case.<p class="bodytext">The government is likely to constitute the selection committee in a week’s time. “Since we are rolling out the new system this year, we will allow interested candidates to apply for the award on SAKALA. But priority will be given to those who don’t apply. By choosing achievers without waiting for them to apply, we will be showing them our respect,” the source added. Given that the awards will be presented on November 1, the department barely has a month to complete the selection process.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi confirmed to <span class="italic">DH</span> that there were plans to revamp the selection process. “A decision will be taken after a discussion with the Chief Minister,” Tangadagi said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The second-highest civilian honour in Karnataka, the Rajyotsava Award carries a purse of rs 1 lakh, a 20g gold medal, and a citation.</p>