<p>Belagavi: BJP State president B Y Vijayendra has alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government is not coming forward to solve the problems of farmers despite sugarcane growers being in a difficult situation. Farmers have been staging protests to get a fair price for sugarcane during the current crushing season, he has said.</p><p>Vijayendra told reporters at the airport here on Tuesday that farmers from Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts had been staging protests for the past six days at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane. "The government should have taken the lead to resolve the demand, but there has been no response. I have come to support them. I will meet the protesting farmers and hear their demands," he said. </p><p>During the winter session of the State legislature at Suvarna Soudha in 2014, farmer Vithal Arabhavi ended his life, demanding a fair price for sugarcane. The then former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had exerted pressure on the government and succeeded in getting the demands of the farmers fulfilled. Today, despite farmers being in distress, the government has not been hearing them, he alleged. </p>.B Y Vijayendra to join sugarcane growers' protest in Belagavi.<p>Floods and excess rains had led to suffering among farmers, but district in-charge Ministers, the Revenue Minister and the Agriculture Minister did not visit the North Karnataka region, Vijayendra said. The government has no concern for farmers, hence they have been forced to hit the streets to get a fair price for sugarcane, he said. </p><p>Vijayendra said sugar factories in the State crush 6 million tonnes of sugarcane annually, which gives the State government a revenue of Rs 55,000 crore. "As the government is not standing with farmers, I, as the son of Yediyurappa and a farmer leader, have come to meet them."</p><p>The government should talk with the ‘sahukars’ who own sugar factories. Officials, too, should talk with them to resolve the problems, he said. </p><p>To a query on BJP leader B Sriramulu stating that a new Chief Minister would be seen during the winter session of the State legislature to be held in Belagavi in December, he said, even Congress Ministers and MLAs were telling the same. The war for the Chief Minister's post has begun in the Congress, and the result would be known after the Bihar Assembly election outcome, Vijayendra said.</p>