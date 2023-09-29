Karnataka govt panel to probe 'irregularities' in BMS Education Trust

The state government will constitute a committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged irregularities reported at BMS Education Trust.
In a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday where higher education minister Dr M C Sudhakar was also present, it has been decided to constitute a committee, headed by a senior IAS officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.
Sources in the Chief Minister's Office told DH that the chief minister would finalise the name of the officer to head the committee.
Following a series of complaints, the higher education minister had brought the issue to the chief minister's notice.
JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy had raised the issue on the floor of the House.