Karnataka govt panel to probe 'irregularities' in BMS Education Trust

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office told DH that the chief minister would finalise the name of the officer to head the committee.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 23:36 IST

The state government will constitute a committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged irregularities reported at BMS Education Trust.

In a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday where higher education minister Dr M C Sudhakar was also present, it has been decided to constitute a committee, headed by a senior IAS officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office told DH that the chief minister would finalise the name of the officer to head the committee. 

Following a series of complaints, the higher education minister had brought the issue to the chief minister's notice. 

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy had raised the issue on the floor of the House. 

