Karnataka govt removes KSPCB chairman

The state government on Thursday removed Shanth Avverahally Thimmaiah as the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and placed principal secretary, Ecology and Environment in charge till a new candidate is selected.

The removal was done through a corrigendum to appointment notification issued on November 15, 2021. "There has been an error in recording the date of his (Thimmaiah) tenure. Mr Shanth A Thimmaiah was appointed only for the remaining period of the three year tenure of Mr Jayaram (beginning on March 5, 2019), However, the date for his completion of tenure has been erroneously recorded as 14.11.2024 instead of 04.03.2022," it said.