Karnataka govt residential schools to be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki residential schools: CM Siddaramaiah

Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University, he added.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 06:48 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 06:48 IST
