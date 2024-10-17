Karnataka govt residential schools to be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki residential schools: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that all government residential schools in the state will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki residential schools, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University, the agency added quoting the CM.</p>.<p>On the occasion of Maharishi Sri Valmiki Jayanti, the CM also offered garlands and paid floral tributes to Valmiki's statue in front of Vidhana Soudha today.</p>.<p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>