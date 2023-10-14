Karnataka govt showers sops on Archakas, children to get financial aid for education

Bengaluru: Children of Archakas (priests) and staff working in B and C category temples in the state will henceforth receive financial aid from the state government for their education.
According to an official release from the Muzrai department, the government will give an annual financial aid of Rs 5,000 for PUC students,
Rs 5,000 for ITI/ JOC/ Diploma students, Rs 7,000 for degree, Rs 15,000 for masters, Rs 25,000 for Ayurveda/ Homeopathy courses, Rs 25,000 for technical education (engineering), Rs 50,000 for medical, dental courses and Rs 1 lakh for studies abroad.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state ‘Dharmika Parishath’ meeting here on Friday led by Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
In a slew of measures offering security to the families of priests, the department, in the meeting, also decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to families of deceased priests and staff.
These employees will also be included under Ayushman Bharat and the government will distribute health cards to them.
The government will further offer an opportunity to the employees to freely travel to Kashi-Gaya under the department’s scheme annually.
Making it easier for the priests to collect Tasdik amount every month, it will be credited to their accounts through DBT. This will help them avoid visiting DC/ tahsildar offices, the minister said.
Call centres for Muzrai temples
The state government has decided to open call centres to provide information about all the temples under the Muzrai Department. Devotees can call these centres to avail information about services available in the temples or to book rooms in the temple boarding facilities.