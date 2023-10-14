Karnataka govt showers sops on Archakas, children to get financial aid for education

According to an official release from the Muzrai department, the government will give an annual financial aid of Rs 5,000 for PUC students,

Rs 5,000 for ITI/ JOC/ Diploma students, Rs 7,000 for degree, Rs 15,000 for masters, Rs 25,000 for Ayurveda/ Homeopathy courses, Rs 25,000 for technical education (engineering), Rs 50,000 for medical, dental courses and Rs 1 lakh for studies abroad.