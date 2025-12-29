<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is planning to establish human milk banks in all district hospitals in the state, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a>. </p>.<p>In a written response to a question raised in the recently concluded Belagavi legislature session, he said that the department would set up such banks in every district government hospital in a phased manner. </p>.<p>The department has established 12 human milk banks and is in the process of setting up eight more under the National Health Mission. </p>.Sirsi to get Karnataka’s second monkey fever lab, says Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>The human milk banks have come as a blessing for preterm and underweight babies whose mothers are unable to feed them or have low milk supply. </p>.<p>Health department data shows that approximately 3,800 babies have reaped the benefits from the 12 milk banks in the first eight months of this financial year. </p>.<p>“Human milk is nutritious and very important for the development of preterm and underweight babies. However, in cases where the mother is ill or undergoing treatment for other medical conditions and is unable to feed the baby, donated human milk comes as a saviour. We have seen it helps hundreds of babies at our facility,” said Dr Usha B K, nodal officer and in charge of the Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre at HSIS Gosha Hospital in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Experts believe setting up these banks in every district will immensely help bring down infant malnutrition. </p>.<p>“In rural areas, there is still no awareness that a mother can pump out the milk and help other infants. Setting up such banks will increase awareness and help many infants,” said a senior health department official who works closely with the rural population. </p>.<p>Many infants are fed formula milk when the mother’s milk supply is low or the mother is absent for some reason.</p>.<p>Replacing it with breast milk from other mothers could increase nutrition drastically and help prevent gastrointestinal issues, experts said. </p>