Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt to open human milk bank at every district hospital: Dinesh Gundu Rao

The department has established 12 human milk banks and is in the process of setting up eight more under the National Health Mission.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us