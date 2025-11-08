<p>Bengaluru: Amid a rise in the human-animal conflicts, the state government on Friday transferred a number of Forest Department officials in key posts. </p>.<p>Bishwajit Mishra has been made the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) of the Wildlife wing, replacing Manoj Kumar Tripathi who was moved to APCCF (Vigilance) cell. Benglauru Rural Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Santosh Kumar G will now replace S Prabahkaran as the director of Bandipur National Park. Prabhakaran, meanwhile, has been promoted to the post the Conservator of Forests, Chamrajanagar Circle.</p>.<p>Anil Kumar Ratan (Forest Resource Management), Saswati Mishra (Personnel and Management) and Vanashree Vipin Singh (Working Plan) were some of the other officials transferred. </p>