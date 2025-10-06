<p>Shivamogga: Energy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-j-george">K J George </a>has said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government intends to implement the Sharavathi pumped storage project at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, keeping in mind the vision of the next few decades and to overcome the possible power shortage in the State.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday after visiting the Bhadra dam, he said that steps were being taken to generate approximately 2,000 MW of electricity using the existing water without any hindrance to the flow of the Sharavathi river. </p>.I am against Sharavathi pumped storage project: Karnataka Minister Mankal Vaidya.<p>It is learnt that many people, including environmentalists, are opposing the proposed Sharavathi pumped storage project, the Minister said. Senior officials of the Energy Department have convinced them on this issue. Similarly, after receiving representations from local people, they have been assured that the environment would not be destroyed and no one would be evicted. He also said that plants would be grown naturally near the pipeline that will pass through the forest in the 120 acres of land being used for this project, George said.</p>.Green groups to up the ante against sharavathi pumped storage project.<p>He said the project would be implemented by following all the rules of the government, including clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Currently, 1,000 MW of power is being generated. With the implementation of this project, about 3,000 MW of electricity would be available for public use, George said.</p><p>Along with this, very low-cost solar power is being used. The aim of this project is to supply electricity to people in a timely manner. In this case, the aim is to plant trees as an alternative to those that would be cut down, the Minister said. There would be no damage to the environment because of this. And no land would be acquired, he said.</p>