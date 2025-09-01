<p>Belagavi: A case under the provisions of POCSO Act act has been filed against the president of Bassapaur Gram Panchayat in Hukkeri taluk for marrying a minor girl in the year 2023 and creating a fake birth certificate to show her as an adult.</p><p>Bhimshi Kalimani had married the 15-year-old girl on November 5, 2023. The minor also gave birth to an infant about five months ago.</p><p>Yamakanamaradi police have booked Kalimani under the provisions of POCSO Act and a search is on to nab him. </p><p>A complaint has been filed based on information received by District Child Protection Officer Dr Parveen. Efforts by the officials to trace the minor did not yield results during their visit to the village four times.</p>.Ram Charan drops in on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during 'Peddi' shoot in Mysuru.<p>Kalimani made social media posts with fake certificates claiming that his wife was an adult, but her school certificates show that she is a minor, the police said.</p><p>Yamakanamaradi police are investigating the matter as Kalimani is on the run. </p>