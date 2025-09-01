Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka gram panchayat president booked under POCSO for marrying minor

Bhimshi Kalimani had married the 15-year-old girl on November 5, 2023. The minor also gave birth to an infant about five months ago.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 10:01 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimePocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us