Karnataka Guv seeks report from govt on works undertaken purportedly on CM's verbal instruction

The Governor said in the letter that a person named P S Nataraj from Mysuru has submitted to him a detailed representation dated August 27, wherein, he has informed that the MUDA has undertaken works worth Rs 387 crore in violation of section 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987 on the Chief Minister's oral instruction in Varuna and also in Srirangapatna constituency."

The petitioner has also informed that in spite of non-availability of funds in the authority, a decision has been taken on the oral instruction, he said, adding, "further, he alleged that by doing this the authority has misused its power and requested to conduct enquiry from CBI."

"Since the allegation is serious in nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit the detailed report along with documents at the earliest," the Governor added.