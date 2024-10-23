Karnataka has 2.9 lakh lands in the name of dead people

<p>Mandya: Revenue Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> has said that 48 lakh RTCs (Record of Tenancy, Crops and Cultivation) stand in the name of deceased persons in the state.</p>.<p>Speaking at a progress review meeting of revenue department officials here on Tuesday, the minister said that 2.9 lakh lands stand in the names of deceased people.</p>.14 lakh ineligible ration cards identified in Karnataka.<p>The revenue inspectors and officials should conduct site inspections and create inheritance accounts based on family trees, he said.</p>