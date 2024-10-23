Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka has 2.9 lakh lands in the name of dead people

The revenue inspectors and officials should conduct site inspections and create inheritance accounts based on family trees, he said.
G R Gayathri
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 03:44 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKrishna Byre GowdaTrendinglands

Follow us on :

Follow Us