Karnataka HC dismisses PIL challenging change in name of Basavanagudi ward

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging the change in the name of Basavanagudi ward to Dodda Ganapati ward.

“Change of name of a ward in the city cannot be a subject matter in a PIL,” a division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind said.

The petitioners Satyalaxmi Rao and five others, all residents of Basavanagudi, had challenged the September 25, 2023 notification issued by the Urban Development Department, changing the name of the ward from Basavanagudi to Dodda Ganapati.