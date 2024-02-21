Karnataka HC refuses to stay BYJU'S EGM on Feb 23

It further passed an interim order that 'the decision, if any taken by the shareholders of the petitioner company in the EGM scheduled on February 23, 2024, shall not be given effect to, till the next date of hearing,' the order said.

Select shareholders of BYJU'S have issued an EGM notice to be held on February 23, demanding a change in leadership of the edtech firm while alleging several anomalies in their functioning.