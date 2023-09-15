Karnataka Health Dept issues guidelines for Nipah prevention

At least two beds should be reserved for patients in all district hospitals to quarantine any suspected case, and negative pressure ICUs (that prevent spread outside the ICU) should be identified, the guidelines say. "The number of beds can be scaled up gradually. The idea is that, at any point, a government hospital should be able to free up 10 beds if needed," health commissioner D Randeep said.

Along with essential drugs and oxygen, hospitals should have sufficient stock of PPEs and the materials needed for sample collection and transport.

In a virtual consultation with district health officers (DHOs) on Thursday, the department asked to train health staff down to the primary health centre level for identifying and handling any suspected case. District Rapid Response Teams have to be on alert. All private health establishments should report any suspected Nipah case to the DHO concerned.

Guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for detecting cases should be strictly followed, and any suspected Nipah patients and their contacts should be monitored till the end of incubation period.

The four border districts have been asked to submit a compliance report on these preventive measures on Friday itself.