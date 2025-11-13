Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court allows RSS route march in Chittapur with 300 participants, 50-member band

Last week, the State had informed the court that it would positively consider the petitioner’s proposal for the march.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 12:13 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSKarnataka High CourtChittapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us