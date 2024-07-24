Karnataka High Court dismisses petition filed by accused in 2012 terror plot case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Dr Sabeel Ahmed alias Motu Doctor, an accused in the 2012 terror plot case. He is facing charges of terror activities in a case registered at the Basaveshwara Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

The case pertains to conspiracy hatched by the members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (Le-T). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet stated that the accused had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bengaluru, Hubballi in Karnataka, Nanded in Maharashtra and in Hyderabad in Telangana.

The case was registered in August 2012 and transferred to the NIA in November 2012. The NIA had filed the chargesheet against other accused persons and Sabeel Ahmed was detained on his deportation from Saudi Arabia in 2020. The NIA pressed charges against him in a supplementary chargesheet filed in 2021.