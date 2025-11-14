<p>Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday extended till December 3 the interim order restraining the state government from making any appointments based on the August 25, 2025, notification fixing a 6:6:5 internal reservation matrix for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. </p><p>Justice Suraj Govindaraj extended the interim order after the counsel, appearing for the state government, sought time to file a statement of objections.</p><p>The petition is filed by the Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of Karnataka and others, challenging the August 25, 2025, notification.</p><p>The petitioners contended that the order makes arbitrary sub-classification among SC categories without objective criteria of inter-se backwardness. </p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash POCSO case against ex-CM Yediyurappa.<p>They claim to belong to certain nomadic communities that are the most backward. They further claim to be inadequately represented and have been placed below the advanced homogeneous communities, placed at Group-A and Group-B of the order, by inserting a Group-C along with the other heterogeneous communities. The petitioners said that in any stretch, nomadic communities have no homogeneous nexus with other communities in Group C.</p>.<p>“Though the recruitment process could go on, the respondents are restrained from appointing any persons in pursuance of the said notification,” the judge had noted in the October 16 interim order.</p>