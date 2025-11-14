Menu
Karnataka High Court extends freeze on SC internal reservation appointments till December 3

The petitioners contended that the order makes arbitrary sub-classification among SC categories without objective criteria of inter-se backwardness.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 21:22 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 21:22 IST
