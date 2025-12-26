Menu
Karnataka High Court grants BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj interim anticipatory bail in Bikla Shivu murder case

Vacation bench Justice G Basavaraja passed this order after hearing senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, appearing for Basavaraj.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 16:18 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 16:18 IST
