Karnataka High Court junks D K Shivakumar's petition challenging CBI probe

Bengaluru: In a setback for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, dismissed his petition challenging the FIR registered by the CBI for disproportionate assets.

Justice K Natarajan observed that since most part of the investigation is completed, the court cannot appreciate documents and material in the investigation at this stage. The court has also directed the CBO to conclude the investigation and file the final report in three months.

D K Shivakumar had challenged an FIR registered by the CBI on October 3, 2020. The court had granted a stay on the investigation in February 2023. According to the CBI, between April 1, 2013 and April 30, 2018, D K Shivakumar and his family members were found in possession of around Rs 74.8 crore disproportionate assets.