Karnataka High Court slaps Rs 25k cost on assistant commissioner for wrongly interpreting Senior Citizens' Act

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on an Assistant Commissioner of Savanur in Haveri district, for exceeding his jurisdiction by entertaining a frivolous application under section 23 of the Senior Citizens Act.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum observed that the Assistant Commissioner’s overreach in the matter not only misinterpreted the provisions of the Senior Citizens Act but also disrupted the legal protection afforded to a bonafide purchaser.

The petitioner in the case Dhariyappagouda Patil purchased a property from the wife and children of one Basavaraj Walishettar. Subsequent to this purchase, Basavaraj Walishettar’s mother Rathnamma filed an application under section 23 of the Senior Citizens Act. The provision empowers authorities to declare void any transfer of property made by a senior citizen if such transfer includes a condition that the transferee shall provide for the basic amenities and physical needs of the senior citizen.