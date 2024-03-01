Karnataka High Court stays curbs on Chakravarthy Sulibele’s event at Chittapur

Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi bench of the High Court has vacated the restriction imposed by district administration on entry of Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthy Sulibele into the district.
Justice V Srishanand allowed him to address the Modi Bharat (NaMo Bharat) programme, with certain conditions. Sulibele had approached the court, seeking a stay on the restriction.
HC lawyers Arun Shyam & Kiran argued for Sulibele.
Sulibele has posted a video on Facebook, saying district incharge Minister Priyank Kharge had a role in the curbs imposed on his entry into Chittapur. Chittapur happens to be his (Kharge’s) Assembly constituency.
“But we managed to bring a stay on it by using the power given by Dr B R Ambedkar (meaning the Constitution he authored),” Sulibele said.
Police prevented the entry of Sulibele into the district, when he was travelling to take part in the Namo Bharat programme organised by Namo Brigade at Chittapur on Thursday.
AC Rupinder Kaur had issued orders preventing his entry, as ‘his inflammatory speeches could disrupt peace’. The police stopped him near Kinni Sadak of Kamalapur taluk at midnight, when he was entering district, from Bhalki (Bidar dist).
This led to a verbal altercation between Sulibele and police officials. He travelled to Bidar on Thursday morning after a stay at Hallikhed (K) village of Humnabad taluk.
The police cancelled the permission earlier given.
(Published 29 February 2024, 22:30 IST)