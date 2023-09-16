Karnataka High Court stays further probe against minister D Sudhakar, others

The high court on Friday granted a stay on further proceedings against D Sudhakar, minister for Planning and Statistics, and others in connection with a case registered under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and IPC. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this order after hearing the petition filed by D Sudhakar.
The court also ordered notice to Yelahanka police and the complainant Subbamma. The petition was filed by Sudhakar, real estate developers Seven Hills and Traders, a firm in which the minister is a director, Srinivasan G and Bhagyamma.
The complaint was filed on September 10 against Sudhakar and others. According to the complaint, Sudhakar had arrived at a disputed property with over 35 people and a JCB machine on September 9, 2023.
The complainant stated that the accused forcibly entered the property and attempted to demolish the building when no one was at home. When the family members confronted, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant’s daughter and hurled abuses by taking the name of their caste.