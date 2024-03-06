Karnataka High Court stays proceedings to hand over Jayalalithaa's jewellery to Tamil Nadu in DA case

Ordering the transfer of the jewellery to the Tamil Nadu Government, the Special Court judge had said, “Instead of auctioning the jewels, it is better to transfer the same to Tamil Nadu by handing over the same through the Department of Home, State of Tamil Nadu."

The Court had then issued the direction that the Tamil Nadu Home Department authorise "competent persons preferably in the rank of Secretary along with police to come and collect the jewels.”

In the same order, the special court had ordered the payment of Rs five crore to Karnataka for the expenses of the trial conducted in the State. The payment will be made from a fixed deposit in an account related to Jayalalithaa in the State Bank of India branch in Chennai.