Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court stops KEA from finalising third-round medical, dental seats allotment until October 30

The petitioners contended that less meritorious students, based on their NEET rank, had been allotted seats in the provisional list.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 14:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Examination AuthorityMedical seat allotmentsKarnataka High Cort

Follow us on :

Follow Us