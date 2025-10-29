<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) not to finalise the third-round allotment of medical and dental seats until October 30 (Thursday). A division bench comprising Justices Jayant Banerji and K V Aravind passed the interim direction in a batch of petitions filed by the students while adjourning the hearing to Thursday.</p>.Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju sworn in as Karnataka High Court judge.<p>The petitioners contended that less meritorious students, based on their NEET rank, had been allotted seats in the provisional list. It was argued that the procedure and criteria adopted for allotment in the third round of counselling had not been declared in the admission Information Bulletin-2025 and was contrary to the procedure adopted for allotment of all India quota seats in all government colleges across the country. On the other hand, irrespective of whether a seat had been allotted to them in the first and the second round, the students were being made to opt for vacant seats in the third round under the all India quota category, the petitioners contended.</p>