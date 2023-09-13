Home
Karnataka High Court tells state to reinitiate process to appoint VC for University of Mysore

Justice N S Sanjay Gowda gave this direction allowing two petitions challenging the appointment of Prof N K Lokanath as the vice chancellor of UoM.
The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to conduct a fresh search and appointment process for the post of vice chancellor of the University of Mysore (UoM).

Justice N S Sanjay Gowda gave this direction allowing two petitions challenging the appointment of Prof N K Lokanath as the vice chancellor of UoM.

The petitions were filed by Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy, son of Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy and Dr G Venkatesh Kumar, challenging the March 23, 2023 notification wherein Prof Lokanath was appointed as the vice-chancellor. The petitioners had contended that Prof Lokanath had not disclosed the material with regard to the pending criminal case against him while submitting an attested self-declaration.

(Published 12 September 2023, 21:59 IST)
