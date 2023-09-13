Karnataka High Court tells state to reinitiate process to appoint VC for University of Mysore

The petitions were filed by Prof Sharath Ananthamurthy, son of Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy and Dr G Venkatesh Kumar, challenging the March 23, 2023 notification wherein Prof Lokanath was appointed as the vice-chancellor. The petitioners had contended that Prof Lokanath had not disclosed the material with regard to the pending criminal case against him while submitting an attested self-declaration.