Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer plans free shelter scheme

Zameer plans free shelter scheme
Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Friday that he is planning to come up with a "free shelter for the poor" scheme.
Zameer made the proposal at the Karnataka Slum Development Board's governing council meeting. He said that if the government pays the entire amount and provides houses without taking any amount from the beneficiaries, it would benefit the poor. "We will prepare a proposal and send it to the government," he said.
"Implementation of housing schemes is becoming difficult without beneficiaries contributing. So, instead of constructing three lakh homes a year, it'll help if the number is brought down to 1.5 lakh. The government will be urged to think about this," Zameer said.
During the day, slum dwellers' organisations met the minister and submitted a memorandum stating their problems. They urged the state government to reserve Rs 1,000 crore for slum development. Zameer directed officials to submit a report on slums.