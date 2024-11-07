Karnataka: Inquiry initiated against former Tahsildar over illegal land allotment

<p>Chikkamagaluru: An inquiry has been initiated against a former Tahsildar for allegedly allotting more than 20 acres of government land illegally to 5 individuals in Nandi village of Tarikere taluk in Karnataka, even when there is no cultivation in the said land.</p><p>There are 60 acres of government land in survey numbers 139, 140, and 141 in Nandi village of Lingadahalli hobli.</p><p>Out of this, more than 20 acres have been allotted to 5 people and cultivation slips have been issued.</p><p>Sub-Divisional Officer K J Kantharaj has issued five notices to the former Tahsildar Poornima C S, who distributed the cultivation slips.</p><p>The land naturally grows forest species such as sandalwood, 'Dindiga', 'Matti', 'Channagi', 'Tuppe', 'Seeme Tangadi', and Neelagiri, without any cultivation. According to the Revenue Act, those seeking land grants under Forms 50, 53, and 57 must submit applications within the prescribed time limit and should have been cultivating before 2002.</p>.Illegal land allotment: Report names 6 ex-MLAs, 326 Karnataka officials.<p>However, cultivation slips have been issued to those who have never cultivated the land. The recipients of the cultivation slips have submitted petitions to the Range Forest Officer, requesting not to cause any cultivation-related disturbances. Based on this, the cultivation slip distribution register and original files were examined, but there is no record of the cultivation slip distribution anywhere, the authority noted.</p><p>"Even when personally visiting the site for inspection, the presence of forest species trees was observed. No cultivation was found," the current Tahsildar reported. The Sub-Divisional Officer explained in the notice issued to Poornima that she has signed the cultivation slips, which provides a prima facie evidence of the official illegally allotting the land without complying with the Revenue Act.</p><p>"The former Tahsildar was asked to provide her response to the notice within 3 days, failing which, disciplinary action will be recommended," the officer informed.</p>