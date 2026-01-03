<p>Bengaluru: The rise in man-animal conflict incidents in 11 forest divisions prompted the Karnataka Forest Department to lean further into technical solution, with the minister inaugurating an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to manage the situation.</p><p>The ICCC is planned to be the hub that connects Divisional Command and Control Centre (DCCC) set up in MM Hills, Madikeri, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Bannerghatta National Park divisions, and in each of the five tiger reserves: Nagarahole, Bandipur, Bhadra, BRT and Kali.</p><p>While the DCCCs look into complaints and grievances of conflict at the divisional-level and look into deploying a quick reaction force, the ICCC looks into monitoring and evaluation of the work done. It provides alerts and views the developments across divisions from a single dashboard to come up with comprehensive mitigation measures.</p>.Chitra Santhe 2026: Check traffic curbs on Bengaluru's Kumara Krupa Road.<p>"The ICCC helps in reducing the response time, which will go a long way in reaching out to the people. At the same time, it uses technology for preventive actions," Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said, after inaugurating the centre at Aranya Bhavan in Malleshwaram.</p><p><strong>Vigilance</strong></p><p>The command centre will keep an eye on the work done at the ground level, starting with monitoring of patrolling through GPS-based application ('e-Gastu'), keeping watch on sensitive areas or places that are vulnerable to conflict as well monitoring problem elephants which are fitted with radio collars.</p><p>Khandre, who held a meeting with the officials, said the government was ready to provide support for acquiring technology. "You let me know how many thermal cameras, AI-enabled cameras and thermal drones are required. We can transfer staffers from other divisions where necessary.The government's intention is to end man-animal conflict. Especially we don't want loss of life and injury. Yes, accidents happen but we in Karnataka should set a good standard to prevent them," he said.</p>