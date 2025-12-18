<h2>Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP</h2>.<p>The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-legislative-assembly-passes-hate-speech-bill-amid-opposition-from-bjp-3835304">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, Oman ink free trade agreement as PM Modi holds talks with Sultan Haitham</h2>.<p>India and Oman on Thursday inked a free trade agreement, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and explored ways to further add greater depth to the bilateral Strategic Partnership.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-oman-ink-free-trade-agreement-as-pm-modi-holds-talks-with-sultan-haitham-3835456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Giriraj Singh's 'jahannum mein jaye' remarks on woman at centre of 'naqab row' triggers backlash</h2>.<p>Amid the Nitish Kumar 'naqab' controversy, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday created a fresh row when he said that it is up to the woman concerned to refuse appointment to the government job or "go to hell", drawing flak from many opposition leaders.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/giriraj-singhs-jahannum-mein-jaye-remarks-on-woman-at-centre-of-naqab-row-triggers-backlash-3835467">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistani kabbadi player faces disciplinary action for representing Indian team</h2>.<p>A popular Pakistani international kabbadi player, Ubaidullah Rajput, faces the prospect of a severe disciplinary action after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain on December 16.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/pakistani-kabbadi-player-faces-disciplinary-action-for-representing-indian-team-3835484">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G Bill amid ruckus as Opposition tears copies</h2>.<p>Amid protests and loud sloganeering by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed on Thursday, December 18, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lok-sabha-passes-vb-g-ram-g-bill-amid-opposition-protests-3835324">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP alleges 'sponsored' fire in slum to protect illegal voters; TMC, Congress dismiss charge</h2>.<p>The BJP on Thursday alleged that the massive fire at Ghuni slum in New Town near Kolkata was "sponsored" to protect illegal voters amid the SIR of electoral rolls, a charge rejected by the ruling TMC and opposition Congress.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bjp-alleges-sponsored-fire-in-slum-to-protect-illegal-voters-tmc-congress-dismiss-charge-3835508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sleepy Joe Biden' to 'divisive' Obama: Trump trolls former US presidents with new plaques</h2>.<p>Any Tom, Dick or Harry can shout from a podium and make their animosity towards someone known but very few can etch their hostility onto a piece of stone so it is there for generations to come. However, United States President Donald Trump is no ordinary man and nor does he do things "halfway".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/sleepy-joe-biden-to-obama-divisive-trump-trolls-former-us-presidents-with-new-plaques-3835235">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court finds 'happy ending' to impasse on appointment of Vice Chancellor's in Kerala varsities</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday noted the Kerala governor and the state government have agreed to names for the appointment of Vice Chancellors of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/supreme-court-finds-happy-ending-to-impasse-on-appointment-of-vice-chancellors-in-kerala-varsities-3835495">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trend of judges passing many orders before retirement like batter hitting sixes in final over: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has objected to the "growing trend" of judges passing "so many orders" just before they retire, equating it to a batter "hitting sixes" in the final overs of a match.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trend-of-judges-passing-many-orders-before-retirement-like-batter-hitting-sixes-in-final-over-supreme-court-3835184">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Woman doctor, whose hijab Nitish Kumar pulled, refuses to accept job offer</h2>.<p>Close on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling the hijab of an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctor Nusrat Praveen while handing over the appointment letter on December 15, the woman, whose video has gone viral, has decided not to join the Bihar Government job.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/woman-doctor-whose-hijab-nitish-kumar-pulled-refuses-to-accept-job-offer-3835429">Read more</a></p>