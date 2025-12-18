<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based energy transition company AM Green and Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic collaboration, investment opportunities, and joint ventures across the low-carbon aluminium value chain.</p><p>AM Green, through its wholly-owned subsidiary AM Green Aluminium Metals and Materials, is developing a 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) primary aluminium smelter and 2 MTPA alumina refining and mining operations. In November 2025, AM Green signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a 1 MTPA green aluminium complex in the state.</p>.DP World partners with Hyderabad-based AM Green to create sustainable supply chain for green fuels.<p>Both the smelter and refinery will be powered by renewable energy solar and wind backed by pumped hydro storage. Earlier, in May 2025, Coal India Ltd had signed an MoU to supply 4.5 GW of renewable power to AM Green for its expanding portfolio, including the metals vertical. Under the new MoU, Mitsui and AM Green will assess potential investments in the green aluminium production ecosystem. Mitsui’s investment will support equity requirements for building what AM Green calls the world’s first integrated green aluminium production platform.</p><p>As part of the discussions, AM Green and Mitsui will explore a range of commercial and strategic opportunities including offtake of low-carbon aluminium, supply of auxiliary materials for green aluminium smelter and alumina refinery.<br><br>“AM Green is building globally competitive platforms across molecules and materials to enable industrial decarbonization at scale. We are pleased to partner with Mitsui to explore collaboration pathways that can accelerate low-carbon aluminium and expand market access for a wider set of green products,” said Greenko Group & AM Green, founder Mahesh Kolli.<br></p><p>Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, the founders of Greenko, have established AM Green as a new energy transition and decarbonization platform. AM Green holds stake in the Greenko business, in its Power2X businesses of 5 MTPA Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen, Green Metals & Aluminum and Green Chemicals and in its Bio2X businesses of 2G ethanol, SAF, Dissolving pulp and Lignin.<br><br>Greenko has a near-term operational renewable energy capacity of over 12 GW across solar, wind and hydro and is building 100 GWh of single cycle pumped hydro storage capacity by 2030 across India. While Mitsui & Co is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries.</p>