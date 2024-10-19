Karnataka legislature winter session from December 9 to 20

<p>Belagavi: The winter session of the legislature will be tentatively held from December 9 to December 20 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, and the Cabinet will finalise the dates, Legislative Assembly Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said.</p>.<p>Khader and Horatti visited Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for an inspection on Friday. They also held meeting with officials and took stock of the preparations for the winter session. </p>.Real estate lobby prevails as Karnataka govt distances itself from prime Hebbal land .<p>"We want the legislature session to be more successful. Therefore, we have been holding review meetings much earlier. Officials of different departments have been assigned responsibilities," Khader said.</p>.<p>The Speaker said that time for discussing the issues pertaining to North Karnataka region will be allocated in this session also. He said that passes using modern technology will be made available to ensure that more people from the region along with school and college students witness the proceedings of both the Houses.</p>