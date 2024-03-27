Karnataka Lokayukta raids 60 places linked to 13 government officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta officials raided 60 places, belonging to 13 government officials across the state in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The raids are underway at 12 places in Mysuru; five each in Bengaluru, Udupi, and Kolar; four each in Karwar, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Mandya; three in Belagavi; and two in Kodagu.

Properties belonging to Ranganath SP, Chief Engineer, Byatarayanapura & Yelahanka BBMP, Bengaluru; Roopa, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Udupi; Prakash, Junior Engineer, Karwar; Fayaz Ahmed, Assistant Engineer, Mysuru; Yathish, Panchayat Development Officer, Manchanayakanahalli Gram Panchayat, Bidadi, Ramnagar; Mahesh Chandraiah Hiremath, Range Forest Officer; are being searched by the Lokayukta.