Karnataka Milk Federation plans lactose-free variety & buffalo milk

<p>Bengaluru: Aiming to expand its market, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) under the Nandini brand is planning to introduce lactose-free milk, which is in huge demand among those with lactose intolerance.</p>.<p>That apart, KMF is planning to explore the market for protein-rich milk and buffalo milk. </p>.<p>"There is a lot of competition in this sector and our competitors have been introducing such new varieties of milk. There is also demand for it. Hence, we are trying out such new products," said Shivaswamy B, KMF managing director.</p>.<p>Buffalo milk also has a huge market, especially in North Karnataka and hence, officials are planning to procure it in high quantities to meet the increasing demand.</p>.<p>"Protein-rich foods are now very popular among people, especially youngsters. Hence, protein-rich milk and protein shakes are being launched to cater to this category of consumers," Shivaswamy said.</p>.<p>To cater to those who prefer healthier options, the brand is also looking at introducing sugar-free sweets. </p><p>The new products are in the trial stage and are likely to hit the market by the end of September. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At least 10 varieties of savouries are also being planned by the research wing of KMF. </p>