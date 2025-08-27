Menu
Karnataka Milk Federation plans lactose-free variety & buffalo milk

Buffalo milk also has a huge market, especially in North Karnataka and hence, officials are planning to procure it in high quantities to meet the increasing demand.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 22:52 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 22:52 IST
