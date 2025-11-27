<p>Mangaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government was committed to providing all necessary facilities for thousands of devotees, who visit the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple.</p><p>Speaking after participating in the Maharathotsava, held as part of the Champa Shashti Mahotsava on Wednesday, the minister said the temple must continue to enhance its amenities.</p><p> "Devotees should get more facilities. Prepare necessary proposals and submit them to me. I will make sure they are implemented at the earliest," he told Temple Management Committee President Harish S Injadi.</p> .<p>Earlier in the day, the minister arrived at the temple, received darshan of the deity, and was honoured with a shawl and prasadam by the priests. He later participated in the chariot festival, offering a coconut to the Brahmaratha and receiving the mangalarti.</p><p>Shashti in other temples </p><p>The Champa Shashti Brahmarathotsava was celebrated at the Kudupu Sri Anantha Padmanabha Temple. The Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, Kudupu Anantha Padmanabha Temple, Manur Anantha Padmanabha Subrahmanya Temple, and Pavanje Jnanashakti Subrahmanya Temple, celebrated Shashti Mahotsava with devotion and religious fervour.</p><p>At the Kudupu temple, the day began with the Panchami Utsava, followed by Urulu Seve and various vedic rituals. From early morning, devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers. </p><p>A large number of devotees took part in Brahmarathotsava.</p><p>Tambila, special Panchamrita Abhisheka, Navaka Kalashabhisheka, and Harivana Naivedya were offered. Shashti Mahapuja was conducted for Sri Anantha Padmanabha at noon. Annaprasada was distributed to the devotees.</p>