<p>Mysuru: Union Minister of State, Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said that Karnataka government should stop unwanted politics and should respond to the problems of people. </p><p>"The state government is lacking will towards development. No one knows how long they will be in power. Let them focus on doing government and people's work and development. Several districts have suffered loss due to excess rainfall. District in-charge ministers should be sent to their respective districts to review the situation and take relief measures. Let them discuss with us about the implementation of central government schemes. I will take the initiative to host the meeting for it," he said. </p><p>He was speaking to media people in Mysuru on Thursday. </p><p>Regarding Opposition for inauguration of Dasara by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, he said, "I am not aware whom state government has selected the Dasara inaugurator. I will not discuss if she is eligible for that or not. But I only wish that let her ensure that the tradition is not affected. When it comes to religious matters, the government must not have an 'taken for granted' attitude."</p>.V Somanna bows out of 2029 polls amid buzz on change of guard in state BJP.<p>"Chamundi Hills is known for history, devotion and trust. The inaugurator should be told about the Goddess, history of Dasara festival and the tradition. Let her understand the tradition and inaugurate the festival. Let the Government and inaugurator follow the protocol and tradition of Chamundi Hill," he said. </p><p>Regarding the alleged mass burial case of Dharmasthala, he said, "It is proved that a lie remains a lie even if it is spoken thousand times. Let the government not yield to the words of leftists. Let the government realise its mistake at least now."</p><p>Regarding his announcement not to contest from Tumkur in the next election Somanna said, "I have taken all necessary work in Tumkur and hence I have told that I would not contest from there. I am thinking of contesting from elsewhere. But I have not decided on the place yet. Ultimately it's up to God's wish and blessings."</p>