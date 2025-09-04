Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka must focus on development: V Somanna

Somanna was speaking to media people in Mysuru on Thursday.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 08:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsdevelopmentV Somanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us