Karnataka police constable attempts to end life by shooting self while on duty

Davangere: A 34-year-old police constable of the District Armed Reserve Force reportedly attempted to end life by shooting himself while on duty on Wednesday.
According to police, the constable who was identified as Guru Murthy is a resident of the Harapanahalli taluk in Vijayanagar district, attempted to end his life.
The constable was rushed to a city hospital immediately.
Murthy was deployed at the strong room to guard electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the city corporation premises.
The police have registered a case, who suspect that a family issue could be the reason for the extreme step taken by the constable.