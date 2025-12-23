Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Police officer arrested for forging passport verification records

According to the police, a person identified as Shakti Das had applied for a passport in February 2025.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 08:59 IST
Karnataka NewsPassportPoliceArrestVittal

Follow us on :

Follow Us