<p>Mangaluru: Vittal Police have registered a case against a police constable and a passport applicant for allegedly forging documents and manipulating verification records to secure a clearance certificate from the authorities. </p><p>According to the police, a person identified as Shakti Das, claiming to be a resident under the jurisdiction of the Vittal police station, had applied for a passport in February 2025. </p><p>During police verification, it was found that the address mentioned in the application did not match official records, following which the application was not recommended.</p><p>Shakti Das later submitted a fresh passport application in June 2025. It is alleged that Pradeep, a staff member of the Vittal police station, processed the reapplication without the knowledge of the concerned beat constable Sabu Mirji, who was responsible for the applicant's address verification. </p><p>Pradeep allegedly prepared a verification report in the name of the beat constable, forged his signature, obtained recommendation from senior officers, and forwarded the report. The accused is also alleged to have destroyed verification records to conceal the irregularities.</p><p>The matter came to light on December 19, during a scrutiny of records. Police said the acts amounted to criminal breach of trust, as a crucial identity document issued by the Central government was fraudulently obtained.</p><p>The police said Shakti Das claims to be hailing from West Bengal and his address is being verified now.</p><p>Based on the findings, Vittal Police have registered a case against Pradeep and passport holder Shakti Das under Sections 336, 337, 316(5), and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p><p>The police have already arrested Pradeep and was produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. </p>