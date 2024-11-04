Karnataka promises investors to give business approvals in under 100 days

<p>Bengaluru: Facing stiff competition from other states, Karnataka is promising investors a new regime under which their business proposals will get all the necessary clearances within 100 days. </p><p>The new single-window system developed by tech giant Microsoft will be unveiled at the Invest Karnataka summit early next year, Industries Minister MB Patil said Monday. </p><p>The flagship Invest Karnataka is scheduled in Bengaluru from February 12 to 14, 2025. </p>.Karnataka CM asks officials to withdraw Waqf notices sent to farmers, warns BJP .<p>"A new software developed by Microsoft will simplify the process of obtaining approvals for industrial projects cleared under the state’s single-window system," Patil said after being briefed by Microsoft representatives. </p><p>According to Patil, the average approval time in Karnataka is around 300 days compared with 60-70 days in neighbouring states. “We aim to reduce the state’s approval period to 60-70 days as prolonged delays could impact our competitiveness in securing investments,” the minister said. </p><p>At present, industrial projects in Karnataka require approvals from 33 departments, including fire, law, and forestry, covering 147 types of services. "The new software will integrate all these onto a single platform, streamlining the process and significantly reducing approval timelines," Patil said.</p><p>Patil said all government officials, including ministers and department heads, will be familiarised with the software after which departments will be expected to accelerate their processes through its use. “This technology will enable investors to track the real-time status of their approvals from any location,” Patil pointed out.</p><p><em>DH</em> had reported in February this year that the government had picked computing giant Microsoft to design a new single-window system for a “simple and clear” approvals regime, replacing the current one that is often frowned upon as lacking ease of doing business.</p><p>Patil also said that his government has designed a new website to highlight Karnataka's investment appeal. The government will also launch UMA, an AI-powered interactive platform that offers voice-based information in Kannada, English and major global languages, the minister added. </p>