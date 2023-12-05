Karnataka PSI re-exam postponed by a month from December 23 to January 23

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday conceded to the demands of members cutting across party lines to postpone the re-examination for recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors by a month.
The re-examination will now be held on January 23, instead of December 23, as scheduled earlier.
BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal appealed to the state government not to hold re-examinations for PSI posts at a short notice, during the Zero Hour.
Initially, Dr Parameshwra rejected the demand citing that the state was bound by the high court verdict to hold this examination at the earliest He further said the police department was facing an acute shortage of police officers.
Soon, members from across the party lines joined Yatnal in seeking the postponement of the re-examination date to allow the candidates to prepare for it. The home minister also underlined that there is a shortage of 1,500 PSIs in the state and the department was finding it difficult to maintain the law and order.
“Several police stations are being managed by assistant sub-inspectors. Postponing the examinations in such a situation will only add to the problem,” he argued.
Further, he said the candidates aspiring to become sub-inspectors will get another chance soon as the department will issue a notification for the recruitment of another 400 sub-inspectors immediately after the completion of the ongoing recruitment.
The minister, however, relented after the MLAs persisted with their demand for postponement forcing Parameshwara to consult with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and announce the postponement.