Karnataka Rajya Sabha poll results victory of principles, morality: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala

He took a dig at former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for fielding the fifth candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

“When you did not have the requisite legislators, why did you put up a tycoon who has lots of money in the hope that he will be able to buy the loyalty and vote of legislators,” Surjewala said.

He termed this as the Congress' third consecutive victory.

The first one came in the Assembly elections with a decisive mandate of 134 seats in the 224-member assembly. The second was the Legislative Council election and the third was the Rajya Sabha election, the Congress leader explained.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, which were marred by cross-voting.

The BJP suffered a setback in the hotly contested polls. While one of its MLAs -- S T Somashekar -- voted for Maken, the other -- Shivaram Hebbar -- abstained.